Stuart Weitzman steps out in chunky heels for New York Fashion Week

The fashion world's first major runway show for the year opened in New York on Thursday, with more than 100 designers expected to present their visions across New York City.



Along with a new location, in downtown Manhattan, this year's Fashion Week is also expected to be dramatically changed by the #Metoo movement and the ongoing discussion about gender equality, sexual harassment and sexual abuse. Already, the men's shows that traditionally precede the week opened with a show featuring models who identify as non-binary, that is neither male nor female.



One of the most anticipated runway shows, on Friday, will be dedicated entirely to the #MeToo campaign. The not-for-profit runway show will feature survivors of sexual abuse on the runway.



Weitzman's new creative director, Giovanni Morelli, the first to succeed the brand's namesake who stepped down last year, had his eyes firmly on the fashion.