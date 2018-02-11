Rio mayor makes peace with carnival on opening day -- sort of

In a ceremony on the steps of the sumptuous mayoral residence, Rio's carnival king, known as Rei Momo, was given the symbolic key to the city, formally kicking off perhaps the world's grandest, wildest party.



"I officially declare the carnival open!" cried out Rei Momo, a portly, jovial man wearing a shiny blue suit and enormous sparkly crown.



As always, he was accompanied by his carnival queen and two princesses -- samba dancers in long, body-hugging and sequin-covered dresses.



But even as a brass band struck up Rio's favorite anthem, "Marvelous City," controversy lingered over Crivella's frosty attitude toward the event.

Crivella hugged Rei Momo and the rest of the carnival royal family, enthusing over the "beauty" and "poetry."



But when it came to the actual handover of the key he left that job to a subordinate, appearing to do everything so as not to touch the enormous, shiny object himself.