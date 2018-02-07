Snapback for Snap on upside revenue surprise

Snap shares lifted 18 percent in after-hours trade to $16.62 following the fourth quarter update for the company known for its ephemeral smartphone messages and other online content.

The company reported its loss widened to $350 million in the last three months of 2017 after a $170 million deficit a year earlier.

But revenues were better than expected, jumping 72 percent year-on-year to $286 million.

The number of daily active users of the Snapchat application rose to 187 million, a gain of 8.9 million in the quarter and up 18 percent from a year earlier.

"Our business really came together towards the end of last year and I am very proud of our team for working hard to deliver these results," said founder and chief executive Evan Spiegel.

"We executed well on our 2017 plan to improve quality, performance, and automation, which removed friction from our advertising business and improved our application for the Snapchat community."

Snap said the average revenue per user rose 46 percent from a year ago to $1.53, offering some hope for reaching profitability.