'World's oldest man' dies in Spain aged 113

Francisco Nunez Olivera, who was 10 years old when World War I broke out, died on Monday in the village of Bienvenida in southwestern Spain where he had lived throughout his life, village mayor Antonio Carmona told AFP.

"It's a very cold day and most of all a very sad day," Carmona said.

Born on December 13, 1904, relatives credited Nunez Olivera's long life to a diet based on vegetables he grew on his own land and a daily glass of red wine.

Every morning for breakfast, he would have sponge cake made with olive oil and a glass of milk. And until the age of 107, he went out for daily walks by himself, according to Spanish media reports published when he celebrated his last birthday.

While the Spanish media described Nunez Olivera as the world's oldest man, his name did not appear on a list kept by the Gerontology Research Group, which validates the ages of the world's longest-living people.

The US-based group lists Japan's Masazou Nonaka, born on July 25, 1905 making him 112, as the world's oldest man but Carmona said there were documents to prove the Spaniard was in fact older.

It also lists a Japanese woman, aged 117, as the world's oldest person.