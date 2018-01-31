Facebook ban lifted as Nauru becomes 'safer'

Prime Minister Baron Waqa said the ban has been lifted with immediate effect as "the government has created a safer nation and a more transparent justice system," Radio New Zealand reported.



The ban was imposed in May 2015 by Waqa's government to stop "criminals and sexual perverts" in a widely criticized move that led to protests and political unrest.

In a Tuesday statement, the government defended the Facebook ban once again, saying it had been necessary "due to ongoing exploitation of women and children on the site."

The government is also planning to change Nauru's judicial system, ending the provision of final legal appeals to Australia's High Court.

Riddell Akua, an opposition lawmaker, said earlier this week that the move would undermine the independence of the judiciary.



The high court of appeal will not be independent anymore. I feel that that needs to remain totally independent of the political influence that sometimes does happen," he said.

Waqa's government has faced scrutiny over Australian offshore detention camps for asylum seekers on the island, as well as the jailing of opposition politician.

More than a dozen people, including a former president and lawmakers, are facing charges over an anti-government protest in 2015. The long-pending legal case has now reached the courts in Australia.

The remote Pacific nation, home to around 13,000 people, celebrates 50 years of independence on Wednesday. It was the second Pacific island nation to gain independence after Samoa.