Covered on the catwalk: modest fashion struts its stuff in Paris

The event was part of the Oriental Fashion show held on the sidelines of the city’s haute couture fashion week, which showcases designers from Asia and the Middle East.

Modest fashion conforms to conservative social standards common in the Middle East. In recent years, it has attracted mainstream interest and brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Uniqlo and Burberry have entered the sector.

Spending by Muslims on clothing and apparel is projected to reach $368 billion by 2021, according to the 2017 Reuters State of the Global Islamic Economy report.