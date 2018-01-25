'Soviet Dior' vows to keep Russian fashion colourful

Sharjah24 – AFP: At almost 80, Russia's most famous fashion designer Slava Zaitsev is far from finished fighting "the greyness of everyday life" with the rich colours of designs inspired by his homeland's folk costumes.
Dubbed the "Soviet Christian Dior" in the 1960s by the French press, the designer achieved global success with bright dresses adorned with the flower patterns found on traditional Russian shawls.

Despite this, Zaitsev wore a simple black suit for an interview with AFP at his 10-storey "House of Fashion" in central Moscow.

The designer looked back at his eventful career, from a modest childhood in Ivanovo, a town of 400,000 people to the north east of the capital, to the catwalks of Paris, New York and Tokyo.

Zaitsev studied at a vocational college until the age of 18 and then went on to the unglamorous Moscow Textile Institute.