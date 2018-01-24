Lagerfeld's 'scruffy' beard raises eyebrows at Paris show

The first radical change in the Kaiser's image in nearly two decades -- since he shed 41 kilos (90 pounds) to squeeze into Hedi Slimane's skinny black jeans -- set tongues wagging.



Much to the horror of many style watchers, the 84-year-old designer wore his beard rather unkempt, with Harper's Bazaar saying it made him look "surprisingly (intentionally, we're sure) scruffy".



Social media was typically crueller. "Karl Lagerfeld growing out his beard. He looks like goth Santa Claus," one person commented on Twitter.



Budding American designer Andrew Scott said, "I don't know how I feel about Karl Lagerfeld's beard. I'm just happy he didn't debut before I was him for Halloween..."

Most thought it was very definitely a fashion faux pas.



Lagerfeld first appeared with the growth at the Dior men's show on Saturday but many assumed he had not had time to shave amid the frantic preparations for the Chanel show, traditionally the highlight of the week.

But when he turned up with it again Tuesday it was clear it was there to stay.



"It makes him look old," another Twitter user said of the octogenarian who is frequently accused of lying about his age.