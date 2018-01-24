'The Shape of Water' scores big with 13 Oscar nominations

In second place was tense World War II epic "Dunkirk," with eight nods, while crime drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," generally thought to be the favorite in the best picture category, picked up seven nominations.



But "The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro's Cold War-set story of love between a mute cleaning woman and a mystery merman-like creature, dominated the competition.



It scored nods for best picture, best director and best actress for its star Sally Hawkins.



The 90th Academy Awards -- the climax of Hollywood's awards season, to be hosted by late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel -- will be held on March 4.



Women filmmakers recognized -



In a departure from previous years, there are very few clear frontrunners, making the race far more interesting.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be seen as having righted that wrong to some degree, with its nod for Greta Gerwig, the director of "Lady Bird."

Before Tuesday, just four women had been nominated for best director since 1927.



In the best director category, Gerwig and Del Toro take on Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk"), Jordan Peele ("Get Out") and Paul Thomas Anderson ("Phantom Thread").

There was also the first nod for a female cinematographer, Rachel Morrison, who shot Dee Rees's racial drama "Mudbound."



Gerwig recently told Variety she was "heartened" by "the number of women who are making really interesting films and the desire to shine a spotlight on them."



Streep, Day-Lewis in the hunt -

"The Shape of Water" will vie for best picture honors with eight other films, including "Dunkirk," "Three Billboards," coming-of-age movies "Call Me by Your Name" and "Lady Bird," and Winston Churchill saga "Darkest Hour."



Others in the coveted top category are dark satire "Get Out," Daniel Day-Lewis's apparent final film "Phantom Thread" -- he has announced his retirement -- and Pentagon Papers thriller "The Post."

"Three Billboards" -- buoyed by strong showings at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards -- remains in pole position for the top prize, according to the Gold Derby awards prediction website.



For best actor, Day-Lewis will battle for a golden statuette with Timothee Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name"), Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out"), Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour") and Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.").

In the best actress category, Hawkins has competition from Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards"), Margot Robbie ("I, Tonya"), Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird") and Meryl Streep ("The Post"), who notched her record 21st nomination.



Best supporting actor pits Jenkins against Christopher Plummer, a last-minute stand-in for Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from "All the Money in the World" The other nominees were Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project"), Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell (both "Three Billboards").