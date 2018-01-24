Toys "R" Us says to shut about 180 U.S. stores

All 83 Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd stores will remain open for business as usual, said president of the Canadian unit, Melanie Teed-Murch, in a letter to customers.



The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, just ahead of the crucial holiday season, to restructure $5 billion of long-term debt, casting doubt over the future of its 64,000 employees and nearly 1,600 stores.