Britain's Princess Eugenie gets engaged

Eugenie, who is eighth in line to the throne, will marry Jack Brooksbank in late 2018, the palace said.



Eugenie, 27, is the younger daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah.



"The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank," Buckingham Palace said.



"Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.

"The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course."



Eugenie showed off her engagement ring, an oval padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, in pictures released by Buckingham Palace.

Andrew and Sarah married in 1986. They divorced 10 years later but remain close. Their daughters are Princesses Beatrice, 29, and Eugenie.