Dior channels surrealist chic in Paris haute couture show

On a chequerboard set worthy of a Salvador Dali daydream, with plaster casts of ears, noses and eyes hanging from a mirrored ceiling, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri channelled one of the great forgotten women of surrealism, the Italian-Argentine artist Leonor Fini.



The flamboyant and multi-talented Fini began her career as a painter in pre-war Paris, where Christian Dior in his pre-designer days gave her first exhibition.



She was the bohemian intellectual "It" girl of the era, turning up to parties wearing only boots and a feather cape -- a look which Chiuri spectacularly reimagined in a floor-length cape and dress embroidered with flowers and feathers.



The haute couture shows -- which are unique to the French capital -- are the creme de la creme of fashion with thousands of hours going into the handmade dresses that can only be afforded by the richest women on the planet.



And Chiuri pulled out all the stops to display the artistry of her ateliers in a show of more than 70 lavish creations mostly in black and white, the colours she insisted that "the surrealists said we dreamed in".



Chequerboard patterns proliferated as did see-through hooped "cage" corsets, another borrowing from surrealist symbolism, she said.