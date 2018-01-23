'Transformers' leads Razzie pack for Hollywood's worst in 2017

The fifth installment of the Transformers franchise was tapped in the categories of worst picture; worst remake, rip-off or sequel; worst screenplay and worst screen combo.



It also netted nods for worst director (Michael Bay), worst actor (Mark Wahlberg), worst supporting actor (Josh Duhamel and Anthony Hopkins), and worst supporting actress (Laura Haddock).



The other worst picture nominees were "Baywatch," "The Emoji Movie," "The Mummy" and "Fifty Shades Darker" -- with the steamy film sequel based on E.L. James's bestselling "mommy porn" novels just trailing "Transformers" with eight Razzie nods.



Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Russell Crowe, Mel Gibson, Kim Basinger and Susan Sarandon were among stars given the dubious honor of being nominated for a Golden Raspberry.



Wahlberg, who was named the world's highest paid actor in August, was recognized for terrible acting in not just "Transformers," but also "Daddy's Home 2."

The nominations were unveiled in a tongue-in-cheek, Cold War-themed YouTube video titled "How to protect humanity from Razzie toxic waste."



The "winners" of the Razzies will be announced on March 3, the eve of the Oscars.