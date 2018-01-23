Paris show pays homage to 'eternal style' of late designer Alaia

The Tunisian-born designer, renowned for the way his clothes hugged the body, died suddenly in November aged 82, reportedly of heart failure after falling down the stairs at his home.



The diminutive maverick, who ignored fashion week convention by showing when and where he wanted, in July produced his first couture collection in six years to rapturous reviews.



Now some of his most iconic dresses are going on display in the glass-roofed gallery next to his studio and home in the Marais district where he used to show his creations.



It includes the dress worn by supermodel Naomi Campbell, his longtime friend and muse, when she led his last collection down the catwalk.

The pair were so close Campbell called the designer "Papa", and she was inconsolable at his funeral in Tunis.



Alaia studied to be a sculptor and used his fine art training to sculpt with needle and thread.

Fashion historian Olivier Saillard, who has curated the show which runs until June, said Alaia's famously flattering cut was timeless.



To hammer the point home, none of the dresses in "Azzedine Alaia: I am a Couturier" have a panel explaining when they were made.

"I defy anyone to distinguish between a dress made in 1981, 1995 or 2017," he told AFP.



Instead curious visitors must consult a catalogue at the door.