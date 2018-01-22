BASMA Media launches high-end news distribution and monitoring service through OMNESmedia.com

The company’s flagship platform OMNESmedia.com will provide the newly introduced state-of-the-art service dubbed “CONNECT” that falls within a series of sophisticated e-solutions provided by BASMA Media to meet the requirements of its platform's users and add quality to the media and marketing sector.

OMNESmedia.com is a comprehensive platform offering users invaluable insights into a wide spectrum of multichannel media, advertising, PR and digital services, and connecting users with a global network of media industry professionals, experts and service providers.

The new service allows users to seamlessly distribute press releases through the media outlets provided by the platform, by following smooth electronic steps, starting with uploading the news and embedded material, choosing the type of news and the country or region of publishing, then determining the time of distribution, ultimately allowing the system to automatically distribute the news via the media outlets provided through its databases.

By creating this high-end service, BASMA Media has made distribution and dissemination of news accessible to all institutions, companies and PR agencies, enhancing the mechanism of communication with various media organs locally, regionally and internationally, through a user-friendly and entirely automated process with zero human intervention.

“CONNECT” also provides post-publishing another important service of news monitoring. The system creates a comprehensive press coverage report, including all information related to the date and place of publication, and the equivalent advertising value generated by the publishing space allocated to the news.

A series of additional business services are also being provided through “CONNECT”, including distribution of media invitations for events and press conferences, where the user can provide the system with all data related to the event's timing, date, venue, theme and any other relevant information. The system will accordingly generate and then distribute the invitation as per the selected language, country, region, sector, type of activity and content.

Commenting on the launch, Nasser Al Sarami, CEO of BASMA Media, said, "The launch of CONNECT is a continuation of the business plan developed for OMNESmedia.com, which is aimed at creating comprehensive electronic services that meet the requirements of all media outlets, and add value to the specialised electronic services available in this regard. "

“As is well known, there is a huge volume of news being circulated by innumerable institutions, companies and mass media, which is estimated by hundreds of thousands of news stories generated every day worldwide. This emphasises the importance of the role of PR companies and professionals working in this field with regards to the process of content management and availability. And herein lies our role to supplement efforts being made in this regard, through the provision of easy ways to enhance the distribution of news. "CONNECT" serves as an effective link between the source of news and recipients,” he added.