Hollywood hits red carpet for SAG awards

Reese Witherspoon, Susan Sarandon, Morgan Freeman, Margot Robbie, Sterling K. Brown, and "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown were among the glamorous arrivals at the Shrine Exposition Center in downtown Los Angeles, hosted by actress Kristen Bell.



Allegations from harassment to rape have sparked the downfall of numerous powerful industry players, starting with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and including actors Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Tambor and Louis C.K. as well as filmmaker Brett Ratner.



In the aftermath of Saturday's second "Women's March" which brought together hundreds of thousands of people in the United States -- between 300,000 and 600,000 in Los Angeles alone -- all SAG statuettes were being presented by actresses, including Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o and Emma Stone.



Unlike at the Golden Globes, where all actresses dressed in black, sequins, sparkles, feathers and an air of Tinseltown glam were back on the SAG red carpet.

"We are living in a watershed moment and we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let's make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence, because fear and anger never win the race," said Bell as she opened the show.



William H. Macy picked up the first award of the night -- best actor in a comedy series -- while Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is battling cancer and couldn't attend, won the female equivalent.

"I think it's a glorious way to make living, especially in this day and age, when so many people can't recognize the truth or don't think it's important," said Macy.



HBO's "Veep," starring Louis-Dreyfus as hapless former president Selina Meyer, won best ensemble in a comedy series.