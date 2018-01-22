Designer Hedi Slimane is to take over at Celine: LVMH

The 49-year-old French-born creator is one of fashion's biggest and most enigmatic names, and his future has been surrounded by speculation since he walked away from Saint Laurent last year.



"He is one of the most talented designers of our time. Hedi will oversee and develop all creativity for both women's and men's fashion, but also for leather goods, accessories and fragrances," said Bernard Arnault, the head of the luxury giant LVMH which owns Celine.



He said Slimane will use his "global vision and unique aesthetic virtuosity in further building an iconic French fashion house".