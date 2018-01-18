Malaysia welcomes second giant panda baby to national zoo

The cub was born on Sunday, according to a statement by the country's Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.



The 150-gram newborn's sex is unable to be identified yet as her mother is still protecting it in the feeding phase, Wan Junaidi said.



The cub's parents, Xing Xing and Lian Liang, came to Malaysia on a 10-year loan from China in May 2014, to commemorate the 40-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries.



The giant pandas' first offspring, Nuan Nuan, was farewelled two months ago when she moved to China at the age of two.

The animal is a threatened species in China, with just 1,864 left in the country, Wan Junaidi added.