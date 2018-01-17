Fragment of flag Nelson flew at Trafalgar to go up for auction

The item is part of a collection of Nelson memorabilia that is up for sale, which includes weapons and personal letters. It features in a sale of Royal and aristocratic heirlooms being held by auction house Sotheby's.



The 86 cm by 92 cm flag fragment (34 inches by 36 inches), dubbed "The Victory Jack", has an estimated price of between 80,000 and 100,000 pounds. ($108,000-$135,000)



"The flag has a wonderful story," Gabriel Heaton, specialist for books and manuscripts at Sotheby's told Reuters.

"It was used as part of the great ceremonial funeral of Nelson after his death at the battle. And pieces of it were broken up and kept by the loyal sailors who had lost their very, very deeply loved commander," Gabriel Heaton added.



The last surviving complete Union Jack flag flown at the battle fetched 384,000 pounds in 2009, more than twenty times its estimated price.