8 children die after eating turtle in Madagascar

The consumption of sea turtles and 24 other fish species by humans is not recommended by experts, as they are known to consume toxic algae that can prove lethal in the summer months.



"Twenty-seven people suffered food poisoning, of which eight died between January 8 and January 9 after eating sea turtle," said health ministry representative Borohany Said.



Police confirmed that all of those who died were children.



In December eight people died from acute food poisoning in the same province, Antsiranana, after eating contaminated sardinella fish.