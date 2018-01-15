Horrible carriage, unwieldy crowns: Queen Elizabeth's candid views of coronation and royal jewels

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, was crowned queen on June 2, 1953 at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a ancient, grand service whose origins date back 1,000 years.



In a very rare, personal account for a BBC documentary to be aired on Sunday, she speaks candidly about the occasion and some of the Crown Jewels which play a symbolic role in the ceremony.



“Horrible,” she said of the ride in the four-tonne carriage from Buckingham Palace to the abbey where English monarchs have been crowned since 1066. “It’s only sprung on leather, not very comfortable.”



Elizabeth, now 91, was just 25 when she became queen on the death of her father George VI in 1952, with the coronation taking place the following year.

“It’s the sort of I suppose the beginning of one’s life really as a sovereign,” she said. “It is sort of a pageant of chivalry and old-fashioned way of doing things really. I’ve seen one coronation (her father’s in 1937) and been the recipient in the other, which is pretty remarkable.”



Giving her personal recollection, the queen also reveals how she had struggled with her coronation dress, which was embroidered in silk with pearls, and gold and silver thread.

The documentary also features informal footage taken behind the scenes, including images of son and heir Prince Charles, then aged four, and his younger sister Anne playing underneath the queen’s long robe.



Charles has previously revealed how his mother had practiced wearing the 2.2 kg (4.9 lb) St Edward’s Crown while he was being bathed.

Elizabeth wore two crowns for the occasion: the St Edward’s Crown, which she has never worn since, and the diamond-encrusted Imperial State Crown which she wears at formal occasions such as the opening of parliament when she delivers a speech outlining the government’s legislative plans.



“You can’t look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up. Because if you did, your neck would break and it (the crown) would fall off,” she said smiling. “So there are some disadvantages to crowns but otherwise they’re quite important things.”