Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tune in to youth at London radio station

Scores of well-wishers gathered at police barriers around the Reprezent radio station in south-west London's Brixton.



Many in the crowd responded with cheers as the royal couple waved to them.



Kensington Palace, the office of Harry and his older brother, Prince William, said Harry and Markle also talked to "young people on the Reprezent radio programme about their experiences, and how Reprezent has helped them to develop important skills."



It said the royal couple visited the station to see its "work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting."

"They'll be looking at our training programme, how we use music, media and radio - and the impact it has on our young creatives," the radio station said ahead of the visit.



"We're sure our deejays will be asking about who's playing at the wedding - We're gassed [very excited]," it said.

Harry, 33, and US actress Markle, 36, announced their engagement in late November.



They plan to marry on May 19 in a chapel at Windsor Castle, a royal residence west of London.

The Reprezent training programme helps hundreds of people annually to develop skills and progress to further education and employment opportunities.



More than 4,000 young people have completed a training programme since Reprezent was established in 2008 "in response to an alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialize through radio," Kensington Palace said.