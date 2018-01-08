'Three Billboards,' 'Lady Bird' win top Golden Globes

Gary Oldman was named best drama movie actor for his role as British wartime leader in Focus Features "Darkest Hour" and Frances McDormand took home the award for drama actress for her role as an angry mother in Fox Searchlight's "Three Billboards."

In comedies, the Golden Globes went to indie studio A24's "Lady Bird" actress Saoirse Ronan and James Franco for his cult movie homage "The Disaster Artist," also from A24.

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro won best director for magical fantasy "The Shape of Water."



Multiple allegations against actors, filmmakers and Hollywood agents since October 2017 have led to many of the accused being fired, forced to step down, or dropped from creative projects.

The evening began with the normally colorful red carpet transformed into a sea of black gowns as actresses showed solidarity with victims of harassment inside and outside the entertainment industry.

Here is the list of winners for the 75th Golden Globe Awards:

- FILM -

Best film, drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best film, musical or comedy: "Lady Bird"

Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Best actor, drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Best actress, drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best actor, musical or comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Best actress, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best foreign language film: "In the Fade"

Best animated feature: "Coco"

Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Best original song: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman"

- TELEVISION -

Best drama series: "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best drama actor: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Best drama actress: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best musical or comedy series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best musical or comedy actor: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Best musical or comedy actress: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best limited series or TV movie: "Big Little Lies"

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"