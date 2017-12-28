Jordanian graffiti artists brighten Amman's drab streets

The leading light of a tiny group of graffiti artists, the 25-year-old is on a mission -- daubing flowers, faces and patterns across Amman to bring more colour to the lives of its four million inhabitants.

"Our city is beautiful but it needs to be brightened up," Attar tells AFP.

The aim is to "transform these great big walls of dull concrete into an expressive painting that is full of life," he says.

Built on seven hills that give their names to the main districts, Amman has been home to a small graffiti community for some years.

And while they may number fewer than 10, the artists have been busy.

Their eye-catching designs have begun popping up around the city centre -- especially the oldest Jabal Amman and Jabal al Lweibdeh neighbourhoods where lots of foreigners live.