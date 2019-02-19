Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King Salman

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki, the First (1st) bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
In his message, Sheikh Hamad prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.