Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulfood 2019

Touring the 1,000,000 sq feet mega exhibition, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the industry’s latest products, equipment and modern food and storing beverage storage systems.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE will continue hosting such specialised events which will benefit local markets and help trade growth. He said such events will contribute in diversifying national economy and boost UAE’s position as global trade hub.

President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; Chairman of the Board of Dubai Chamber Majid Saif Al Ghurair; Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity And Water Authority Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer; Director-General of Dubai Protocol Department Khalifa Saeed Suleiman; Director-General of Dubai Municipality Dawood Al Hajri; and President & CEO of Dubai Chamber Hamad Buamim accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during his visit.