Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX for second day

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inspected the pavilions of Emirati military defence companies that he could not visit on the first day of the exhibition, which is witnessing the participation of 180 national companies along with 1,000 regional and international companies. He began his tour at the pavilion of the "International Golden Group."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and his delegation visited the "Emirates Defence Industries Company" and learnt about its latest smart electronic ground defence systems.

While passing the pavilion of a German ground defence company, he expressed his pride at the participation of Emirati companies in such an international event, along with major defence companies from 140 countries participating in IDEX and NAVDEX to showcase their latest innovations.

"The presence of our national companies alongside their international counterparts under one roof and in one exhibition, which is exceptional due to its space, activities and the intricacy of its organisation, will enable them and our young national manpower to enrich their expertise and exchange ideas and information with their counterparts, as well as with the heads and representatives of other companies participating in the exhibition," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Many of the nation’s youth have finished their education and training and have moved to the stages of planning, production and creativity in several sectors, especially in science and technology, which will serve the interest of our country and people, strengthen and diversify our national economy, create new work opportunities, employ the youth and empower them to highlight their scientific knowledge, energies and talents," he added.

At the end of his tour, Sheikh Mohammed urged Emirati companies and the youth to achieve further excellence and success, which will inspire future generations and raises the international stature of the country.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on his tour by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Police and General Security; Lt. General Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Ali, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and several senior officers.