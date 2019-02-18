Humaid Al Nuaimi attends graduation of ‘Year of Tolerance’ batch of AU

The batch includes 344 bachelors and masters graduates, including the 149 students who graduated today, under the slogan, "The Year of Tolerance," to reinforce the notion that the UAE is a global capital of tolerance.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Planning, H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Court, the parents of graduates, and senior officials.

Sheikh Humaid commended the ongoing advancement and development of the country’s education sector, which has benefitted every citizen and resident, made the UAE an advanced country in terms of offering quality university education, and enabled it to achieve many overall accomplishments, due to its comprehensive advancement led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, who enabled every citizen to serve their country and ensure its prosperity.

Sheikh Humaid congratulated the graduates while wishing them luck and future success, and calling on them to enter the job market armed with science, prioritise the nation, and work diligently with dedication to maintain its proud among nations, strong with their young arms and enlightened minds.

Sheikh Nahyan explained that the UAE’s model of civilisation, humanitarian work, peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance and cultural openness, which has grown and developed due to the directives and efforts of its dedicated leaders beginning with the Great Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who taught the importance of accepting multilateralism and diversity in the ideologies and beliefs of the people, as well as respecting their cultures and cooperating with them, to achieve goodness for everyone.

"We learnt from the Founding Leader that tolerance in the UAE is a living embodiment of the teachings of Islam, and reflects the efforts of the leadership and people to provide a dignified life to all residents. We, in the UAE, and due to the vision and accomplishments of the Founding Leader, see tolerance as an important tool for achieving a successful development, as well as for building positive international relations and effective humanitarian communication with all countries and peoples," he said.

In his speech, he commended the country’s leaders, who supported the vision of the late Founding Leader to promote tolerance in the community and around the world while expressing his pride for the wise leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.