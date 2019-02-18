Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Industry Minister, meet at IDEX, witness agreement signing

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Russian minister's visit to the UAE and praised the progressive ties between the two countries and their keenness to develop cooperation in various fields for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

Manturov said his country is looking forward to deepening bilateral cooperation with the UAE, particularly in the industrial domains. He lauded the pioneering status attained by the UAE, both regionally and internationally.

Later, Sheikh Abdullah, Manturov and President Minnikhanov attended the signing of an agreement between the Tawazun Economic Council's Defence and Security Development Fund, DSDF, and the Russian luxury car maker Aurus. Under the agreement, the DSDF will invest AED460 million (110 million Euros) to acquire a 36 percent share in the Aurus.

The agreement was signed between Abdullah Nasser Al Jaabari, Chief Officer and Head of the DSDF; Sergey Gaysin, Director-General of the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engine Institute "NAMI", and Nikolay Sobolev, First Deputy of the CEO of Russian Automotive Gathering, "Sollers".

Also present were Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of Department of Economic Development, and Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council.

Sheikh Abdullah, Manturov and President Minnikhanov viewed the luxury car Aurus, which has unique characteristics, combining classic designs, a powerful engine, safety features and advanced technology.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah toured the national pavilions at the IDEX. He viewed Wahash, an 8x8 amphibious Infantry Fighting Vehicle, which is made by the Emirati company Calidus. He also viewed the B-250 Bader aircraft, also manufactured by Calidus.