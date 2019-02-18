Mohamed bin Zayed receives French parliamentary delegation

  • Monday 18, February 2019 in 10:32 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received at Al Bahr Palace, a delegation from the French National Assembly, led by Jean-Jacques Bridey, President of the National Defence and Armed Forces Committee.
The two parties discussed ways of enhancing ties of friendship and cooperation, particularly in parliamentary fields, and how to benefit from experiments of both countries in serving interests of the friendly peoples.
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the French MPs exchanged talks about the role of parliaments in realising aspirations of peoples for stability, peace and prosperity. They also discussed the latest regional and global developments of mutual concern and exchanged views on them.