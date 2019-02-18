Mohamed bin Zayed, Bangladesh PM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Sheikh Hasina and stated that the visit will help advance their joint cooperation, to achieve the interests of their countries and peoples.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the friendship between the UAE and Bangladesh, and the means of supporting and strengthening them to achieve their mutual interests, especially in terms of the economy, development, education and health. They also discussed topics of mutual interest and exchanged their relevant opinions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to establish its relations with friendly countries, which are built on the foundations of mutual understanding, respect and cooperation, to serve their mutual interests and achieve the prosperity, development and stability of their peoples.

Sheikh Hasina expressed her happiness at visiting the UAE and said that the two countries are connected through their historic relations while affirming Bangladesh’s desire to develop these overall relations.

Both sides recalled the first visits that took place between their leadership when the late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited the UAE in 1974 and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan visited Bangladesh in 1984. Sheikh Hasina Wazed then presented a commemorative photograph of her father with Sheikh Zayed from 1974.

At the end of the meeting, both sides highlighted their mutual desire to enhance their cooperation, to achieve mutual benefits and the common interests of both countries and their peoples, especially in terms of sustainable development, advancement and prosperity.

The Al Bahr Palace Majlis was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

It was also attended by several Sheikhs, as well as Saed Mohammed Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh, and Muhammed Imran, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE, and several officials and citizens.