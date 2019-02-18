Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Minister of State for MENA

The meeting, held at the ministry's Diwan in Abu Dhabi, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional developments, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the special relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom, supported by the leadership of the two countries.

Burt described relations between the UAE and the UK as 'strong and deep-rooted', referring to the keenness to further cooperation in all fields. He also praised the role played by the UAE in support of the international community's efforts to maintain global stability and peace. He also lauded the status attained by the UAE, both regionally and internationally.