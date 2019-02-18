Amal Al Qubaisi, Abdullah Al Sheikh highlight strategic relations between FNC, Saudi Shura Council

During the discussion, both sides highlighted the importance of coordination, deliberation and prior planning to unifying their visions and stances related to issues of priority and common interest, which will be presented on the agendas of international parliamentary events, as well as of predicting the future course of parliamentary diplomacy that will enable them to keeps pace with the current strategic relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which is a unique model of well-established historic relations, joint stances, and clear visions and goals.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and Dr. Al Sheikh also stressed the importance of enhancing their parliamentary cooperation that will strengthen their current strategic relations agreeing on a specified future agenda and intensifying their mutual parliamentary visits and meetings, which will require more discussions and greater overall cooperation while affirming that their mutual coordination in various regional and international causes have resulted in positive outcomes during various parliamentary events and forums.

The discussion witnessed a presentation on the means of strengthening the current strategic relations between the FNC and the Shura Council, through participating in future parliamentary events organised by the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as on current developments and events, such as those related to combatting terrorism and extremism and the issues and crises witnessed by the region.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and Dr. Al Sheikh stressed that the current strategic relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are witnessing overall development, which reflects the visions of their leadership and their understanding of various issues of mutual interest, while representing their historic relations that are supported by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia, as well as the active role of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council and the joint strategic projects of the "Strategy of Resolve."