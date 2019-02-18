Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of Saudi Arabia's Shura Majlis

During the meeting, held at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the desire of the leadership of the two countries to develop them which reflects the strong bonds between the two fraternal countries.

Al ash-Sheikh conveyed the regards of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes of more progress and prosperity for the UAE.

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed asked Al ash-Sheikh to reciprocate his greetings to King Salman and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and his wishes of further prosperity and development in the light of the wise leadership of King Salman.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; a number of Sheikhs, officials and Emiratis.