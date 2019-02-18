NCM provides meteorological services to SIA

The five-year contract, which was signed at the headquarters of the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, provides aeronautical meteorological services to Sharjah International Airport in accordance with the requirements of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, the World Civil Aviation Organisation and the World Meteorological Organisation.

Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi stressed that this contract is an essential step for cooperation and joint coordination, and for fully benefiting from the capabilities and expertise available at the NCM to provide aviation meteorological services in the UAE, and to affirm confidence in our promising national institutions.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous pointed out that contract affirms on the decree establishing the NCM aiming to unify the source of meteorological information and in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, concerning the signing of partnerships among government institutions.

He continued that the contract came to underscore the NCM's efforts to translate the future strategic vision of the wise UAE government, in addition to providing the necessary services to support all institutions.

He elaborated that the signing of the contract is one of the important steps that will benefit the parties involved, which will certainly impact on the services provided to the community in general.