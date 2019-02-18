Yemen's Defence Minister visits Wahat Al Karama

‏Upon his arrival, the Yemeni Minister attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

‏

He went on a tour across the landmark and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa about Wahat Al Karama's different components, which embody the bravery of UAE heroes, and the nation’s noble values.

The Yemeni Defence Minister was accompanied by Deputy Yeme's Ambassador to the UAE, Sultan Al Bakri and his accompanying delegation.

‏

The tour concluded with a word written by Maqdashi in the visitor’s log, where he expressed his utmost respect and appreciation of the brave martyrs of the UAE.

Wahat Al Karama is Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds made by UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.