Saif bin Zayed launches Hamim Corvette

Built by the Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) in partnership with a foreign boat builder, the command boat is equipped with highly accurate driving and control systems.

Sheikh Saif toured the boat and listened to a briefing about its advanced systems.

The launch and flag-hoisting ceremonies were attended by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence; Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, and a number of senior army and police officers and government officials.