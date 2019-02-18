Saif bin Zayed launches Hamim Corvette

Sharjah 24 – WAM: H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, launched the Hamim Corvette of the Critical Infrastructure & Coastal Protection Authority (CICPA) at the fifth Naval Defence Exhibition, NAVDEX 2019, in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Built by the Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) in partnership with a foreign boat builder, the command boat is equipped with highly accurate driving and control systems. 
 
Sheikh Saif toured the boat and listened to a briefing about its advanced systems.
 
The launch and flag-hoisting ceremonies were attended by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence; Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, and a number of senior army and police officers and government officials.