Sheikha Fatima receives Bangladeshi Prime Minister

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak welcomed Sheikh Hasina, noting the close historical ties between the UAE and Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Her Highness and Sheikh Hasina reviewed the way in which the Emirati women has played a role in the nation's development journey. Sheikha Fatima said, "Emirati women have received the full support of the UAE leadership, on their journey to self development as well as that of the nation."

She noted that women in the UAE hold equal rights to that of men, and they take up 66 percent of government sector jobs, along with 30 percent in the private sector. Emirati women entrepreneurs also make up AED40 billion in trade and investments.

For her part, Sheikh Hasina praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima to support women in gaining their full rights in society.

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister highlighted the Sheikh Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign, which has seen thousands of Rohingya refugees received necessary medical treatment in mobile field hospitals and clinics. "Bangladesh cherishes this humanitarian assistance that the UAE has provided, reaffirming the sincerity of its leadership to assist individuals in need," she added.

Sheikh Hasina also praised the organisers behind the IDEX 2019 exhibition, noting the UAE's hosting of significant events and exhibitions bringing together global leaders and companies to forge new partnerships.