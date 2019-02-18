Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inspect Aurus armoured limousine

  • Monday 18, February 2019 in 7:02 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, inspected Monday Russian’s Aurus armoured limousine displayed at Tawazun Economic Council stands, at 14th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX, and the 5th Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition, NAVDEX, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, was also present during the inspection of Aurus armored limousine, which is designed as part of the Kortezh project of cars for senior officials. Their Highnesses were briefed about the vehicle and its various components and specifications.
 
The Defence, Security and Development Foundation, DSDF, of Tawazun Holding controls 36 percent of the company that manufactures luxury Aurus vehicles, which costs US$160,000 per vehicle.