Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inspect Aurus armoured limousine

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, was also present during the inspection of Aurus armored limousine, which is designed as part of the Kortezh project of cars for senior officials. Their Highnesses were briefed about the vehicle and its various components and specifications.

The Defence, Security and Development Foundation, DSDF, of Tawazun Holding controls 36 percent of the company that manufactures luxury Aurus vehicles, which costs US$160,000 per vehicle.