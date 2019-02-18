Mohamed bin Zayed tours Day 2 of IDEX 2019

On the second day's proceedings, His Highness visited various international companies' pavilions showcasing the latest innovative manufacturing of defence and military systems.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged talks with various representatives on the latest developments in the defence industry, and the importance behind hosting an exhibition like IDEX, to support partnerships in the military and security sector.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wished the exhibitors success.

Sheikh Mohamed's tour included a visit to General Atomics and Affiliated Companies, a manufacturer of remotely piloted aircraft systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems solutions. He also visited the International Golden Group pavilion, as well as Boeing International among others.

Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, accompanied Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the tour.