Hazza bin Zayed tours IDEX 2019

His Highness inspected a number of national and international exhibitions and was briefed on the latest innovations and technologies offered by military and defence industry companies partaking in the event.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed's tour included the Emirates Defence Industries Company, EDIC, pavilion where he was briefed on the latest developments produced by the corporation and its various companies concerning the various aspects of military industries, including land, air and marine.

During the tour, His Highness exchanged cordial talks with exhibitors and representatives of various organisations on the military and defence industry, and their participation at IDEX 2019.