Mohamed bin Zayed meets with ministers, officials partaking in IDEX 2019

His Highness met with Abdelkrim Zbidi, Minister of National Defence of Tunisia; John Lorimer, Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East; Bertrand-Marc Allen, President of Boeing International, and Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the guests, and held talks discussing friend ties of cooperation and coordination with the UAE, particularly those regarding the defence sector.

The parties also touched on IDEX, noting the role the exhibition plays in enhancing cooperation and establishing partners between different institutions.