Mohamed bin Zayed meets with ministers, officials partaking in IDEX 2019

  • Monday 18, February 2019 in 4:58 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday, a number of defence ministers and heads of delegations currently visiting the country to participate in the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX 2019.
His Highness met with Abdelkrim Zbidi, Minister of National Defence of Tunisia; John Lorimer, Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East; Bertrand-Marc Allen, President of Boeing International, and Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia.
 
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the guests, and held talks discussing friend ties of cooperation and coordination with the UAE, particularly those regarding the defence sector.
 
The parties also touched on IDEX, noting the role the exhibition plays in enhancing cooperation and establishing partners between different institutions.