UAE consolidates concepts of global Halal industry empowerment

A time when the global Halal economy is estimated at approximately $ 6.4 trillion in 2018, while the GCC imports $ 50 billion worth of halal products, according to international research and reports. The halal food sector is one of the most attractive sectors of the Islamic economy. He add.

In his speech to audience, ministers, officials and experts from all over the world, during the fourth global Halal industry platform held in Dubai, the UAE has been leading the global initiative in 2013 by launching the Dubai Initiative The capital of the Islamic economy in the same year, and the subsequent initiatives such as the establishment of the Dubai Center for the development of Islamic economy and the International Forum of Halal accreditation bodies, which includes 32 countries around the world.

Also, the UAE has launched the UAE system of the halal within the long-term vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) has set on Monday as the fourth version of the global Halal industry platform. The Minister of Economy, Chairman of ESMA, said that the global platform for the Halal industry organized by the Authority annually is an important platform for enhancing economic cooperation and presenting constructive ideas, at a time when the Islamic economy is growing in a way that can be described as the fastest growing sector on the global level.

His Excellency pointed out that the UAE is achieving a global position among the most advanced countries in the Islamic economy by adopting and innovating leading international initiatives, adopting policies that contribute to the performance of this sector and enabling it to provide practical and effective solutions to the global financial and economic challenges.

Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of (ESMA), said that the current version of the platform included a series of ideas that reflect the UAE's leadership in this field.

Since the launch of the first version of the platform three years ago, Challenges, solutions, and provide annually a platform for senior manufacturers, producers and experts, to develop a global road map to regulate this sector.

He added that the platform's effectiveness during the current year included four main sessions, as part of an international brainstorming towards the globalization of the Halal industry and the creation of solutions to any challenges facing the industry, especially as the UAE strengthened its ranking in the World Islamic Economy Index last year, Sustainable development in the post-oil vision.