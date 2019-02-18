20,000 Yemenis in Taiz gain access to potable water

The project aims to supply the villages of Al Doum, Al Manakh, Al Dhaneeb, Sharar and Afaf with water, through three 60-kilometre transportation mechanisms from Al Akhmour to Beni Yousef, which passes through harsh and mountainous areas.

Mohammed Al Junaibi, Director of Humanitarian Affairs of the ERC in Yemen, stated that the project is part of the ERC’s humanitarian and service projects, under the framework of the Year of Tolerance 2019.

He stressed that the purpose of the project is to provide drinking water, support the stability of Yemeni families and limit their suffering due to water scarcity.

Al Junaibi also highlighted the ERC’s keenness to continue implementing the project, which will solve the problem of a lack of clean water in affected areas.