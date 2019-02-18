ERC inaugurates healthcare centre in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

The ERC’s local representative said that the ERC is prioritising the health sector in the cities, villages and other areas of the Red Sea Coast, due to the importance of providing citizens with free treatment and services while noting that the launch of the health centre is part of a series of local services and development projects carried out by the ERC.

Dr. Ruqia Khaddam Abdou, Director of the Health Centre in Al Zahari, stated that the centre will provide health services to the residents of Al Zahari, Dar Al Shujae, Al Shazliyah, Al Rowais, Wadi Al Malik, Al Hashas, Al Rima, Al Aksh, Al Mabouth and Al Kadma while noting that it will receive 140 cases on a daily basis.

Local resident Mohamed Al Shazli praised the ERC’s role in implementing humanitarian, services and development projects.