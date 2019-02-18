Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Vice Minister of Defence

His Highness welcomed the Algerian representative and his accompanying delegation, noting the importance of Arab nations participating in events like that of IDEX. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the significance behind the UAE hosting events and exhibitions of a high calibre to build bridges of communication between friendly nations and peoples.

Salah conveyed the greetings of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of Algeria to the UAE leadership, wishing the country further progress and prosperity. He also expressed his pleasure at taking part in the opening ceremony of the international defence exhibition, describing the event as a prized moment in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lt. General Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Ali, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.