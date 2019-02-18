Mohammed bin Rashid received Prime Minister of Bangladesh

Also present during the meeting was Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed and the guests exchanged views on the bilateral relations between the UAE and Bangladesh and ways to further develop them in various fields, noting the outstanding historical relations between the two countries and the two friendly peoples.

Sheikha Hasina commended the outstanding organisation of IDEX, lauding the good reception she received while participating in this global event that reflects the cultural and humane appearance of the UAE through the patronage and guidance of its wise leadership.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lt. General Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Ali, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.