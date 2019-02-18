UAE investment in US at $100 bn: Al Bowardi

Sharjah24 – WAM: Total UAE investment in the US reached US$100 billion, said Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, during a dinner hosted by the US-UAE Business Council in Abu Dhabi Sunday.
Mohammed Al Bowardi talked about UAE-US holistic approach to combatting terrorism and attaining world peace and security .
 
''The UAE is proud of its 47-year-old ties with the US. In fact, our common history has strengthened ties of close, longstanding friendship, which is flourishing today,'' he added.
 
He thanked the council for its dedicated efforts to further consolidating the bilateral relations in various areas.
 
The US-UAE Business Council is the premier business organisation dedicated to advancing bilateral commercial relations.