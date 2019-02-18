UAE investment in US at $100 bn: Al Bowardi

Mohammed Al Bowardi talked about UAE-US holistic approach to combatting terrorism and attaining world peace and security .

''The UAE is proud of its 47-year-old ties with the US. In fact, our common history has strengthened ties of close, longstanding friendship, which is flourishing today,'' he added.

He thanked the council for its dedicated efforts to further consolidating the bilateral relations in various areas.

The US-UAE Business Council is the premier business organisation dedicated to advancing bilateral commercial relations.