Al Bowardi: IDEX a key forum for experts in defence, military industries sector

In a speech during the launch of the 14th edition of IDEX and the 5th Naval Defence Exhibition, NAVDEX 2019, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, Al Bowardi added, "With pride, the largest editions of IDEX and NAVDEX are starting in Abu Dhabi with greater international participation, coinciding with our celebration of the silver jubilee anniversary of IDEX, which has proven, over these years, its key regional and international stature in the defence industries sector."

He also noted that the exhibitions have supported and developed the UAE’s national defence industries sector, which is key to advancing the country’s economic development, achieving the UAE Centennial 2071, diversifying income sources, enhancing the nation’s capabilities, and training national manpower.

''The significance of the twin defence shows reflects political and security transformations that both the region and the world are passing through, which require collective act to formulate defence and security strategies capable of confronting these challenges, which also contribute to consolidating pillars of international security and peace,'' he added.

"So welcome to you, the UAE’s guests, and we give our sincerest wishes for success of the exhibitions. We thank the efforts of those in charge and their dedication and giving, which are in line with UAE’s reputation and achievements," he said in conclusion.