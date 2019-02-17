Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman of Saudi ash-Shoura Council

  • Sunday 17, February 2019 in 11:30 PM
  • Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed during his meeting with Chairman of Saudi ash-Shoura Council
    Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed during his meeting with Chairman of Saudi ash-Shoura Council
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received Sunday Dr. Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh, Chairman of the Majlis ash-Shura (Consultative Assembly) of Saudi Arabia, at IDEX 2019.
Al ash-Sheikh is currently visiting the UAE at the invitation of the Federal National Council (FNC).
 
They discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields to meet the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of the two sides. They also discussed issues of mutual concern.
 
Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; and Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs attended the meeting.