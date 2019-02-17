Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman of Saudi ash-Shoura Council

Al ash-Sheikh is currently visiting the UAE at the invitation of the Federal National Council (FNC).

They discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields to meet the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of the two sides. They also discussed issues of mutual concern.

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; and Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs attended the meeting.